CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 6, 2020

329 AM EST Fri Feb 7 2020

Northern Fairfield-

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Rain, mainly

this morning. Breezy with highs around 50. Temperature falling

into the upper 30s this afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, decreasing to 30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 19. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers. A

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Lows around 30. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Southern Fairfield-

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with rain likely this

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain this afternoon.

Windy with highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the

lower 40s this afternoon. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph, becoming west 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Breezy

with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

45 mph, decreasing to 30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Northern New Haven-

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Rain, mainly

this morning. Breezy with highs around 50. Temperature falling to

around 40 this afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

50 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, decreasing to 30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 18. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers. A

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Lows around 30. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Southern New Haven-

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with rain likely this

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain this afternoon.

Windy with highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the

lower 40s this afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph, increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 55 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Breezy

with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 45 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Northern Middlesex-

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Rain likely,

mainly this morning. Breezy with highs in the lower 50s.

Temperature falling into the lower 40s this afternoon. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to 30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 18. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers. A

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around

5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Lows around 30. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Southern Middlesex-

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with rain likely this

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain this afternoon.

Very windy with highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into

the lower 40s this afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to southwest 25 to 35 mph with

gusts up to 60 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Windy

with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 50 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Northern New London-

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Rain likely,

mainly this morning. Windy with highs in the lower 50s.

Temperature falling into the lower 40s this afternoon. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to

southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 20s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers. A

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around

5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain after

midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows around 30.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Southern New London-

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with rain likely this

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain this afternoon.

Very windy with highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into

the mid 40s this afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to southwest 25 to 35 mph with

gusts up to 60 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid 20s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, diminishing to 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 40. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast

around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

