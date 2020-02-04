CT New York NY Zone Forecast
CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, February 3, 2020
_____
154 FPUS51 KOKX 040825
ZFPOKX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
325 AM EST Tue Feb 4 2020
CTZ005-042115-
Northern Fairfield-
325 AM EST Tue Feb 4 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain, mainly this morning.
Highs around 50. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest
around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A slight chance
of freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing rain and sleet likely
after midnight. Light sleet accumulation possible. Lows in the
mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Freezing rain and sleet in the morning. Rain. Little
or no additional sleet accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.
Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of snow. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.
Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
CTZ009-042115-
Southern Fairfield-
325 AM EST Tue Feb 4 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain, mainly this morning.
Highs around 50. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest
this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Sleet, freezing rain with a
chance of rain after midnight. Little or no sleet accumulation.
Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Freezing rain in the morning. Rain. Highs in the mid
40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.
Lows around 30. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,
then partly sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the
evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
CTZ006-042115-
Northern New Haven-
325 AM EST Tue Feb 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.
Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming
southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. North winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing rain and sleet likely
after midnight. Light sleet accumulation possible. Lows in the
mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Freezing rain and sleet in the morning. Rain. Little
or no additional sleet accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the upper
20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of snow. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.
Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
CTZ010-042115-
Southern New Haven-
325 AM EST Tue Feb 4 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain, mainly this morning.
Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming
southwest around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Sleet, freezing rain likely
with a chance of rain after midnight. Light sleet accumulation
possible. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Freezing rain in the morning. Rain. Highs in the mid
40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the upper
20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of snow. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the
evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
CTZ007-042115-
Northern Middlesex-
325 AM EST Tue Feb 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.
Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming
southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing rain and sleet likely
after midnight. Light sleet accumulation possible. Lows in the
mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Freezing rain and sleet in the morning. Rain. Little
or no additional sleet accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the upper
20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of snow. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.
Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
CTZ011-042115-
Southern Middlesex-
325 AM EST Tue Feb 4 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain, mainly this morning.
Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming
southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Sleet, freezing rain likely
with a chance of rain after midnight. Little or no sleet
accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Freezing rain in the morning. Rain. Highs in the mid
40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. A chance of rain. Highs
around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
CTZ008-042115-
Northern New London-
325 AM EST Tue Feb 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.
Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming
southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,
then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing rain and sleet likely
after midnight. Light sleet accumulation possible. Lows in the
mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Freezing rain and sleet in the morning. Rain. Little
or no additional sleet accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of snow. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.
Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
CTZ012-042115-
Southern New London-
325 AM EST Tue Feb 4 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain, mainly this morning.
Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming
southwest around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,
then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Sleet, freezing rain likely
with a chance of rain after midnight. Little or no sleet
accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Freezing rain in the morning. Rain. Highs in the mid
40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,
then partly sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
_____
