CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 25, 2019
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
310 AM EST Thu Dec 26 2019
Northern Fairfield-
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
freezing rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in the lower 30s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around
50. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
Southern Fairfield-
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds
around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
Northern New Haven-
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
freezing rain. Highs around 40. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around
50. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
Southern New Haven-
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in the
mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around
50. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
Northern Middlesex-
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in the
lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around
50. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
Southern Middlesex-
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in the
mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in
the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around
50. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a chance of snow and rain showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
Northern New London-
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in the
lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around
50. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
Southern New London-
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in the
lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around
50. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower
30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
