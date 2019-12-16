CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 15, 2019

_____

725 FPUS51 KOKX 160914

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

414 AM EST Mon Dec 16 2019

CTZ005-162200-

Northern Fairfield-

414 AM EST Mon Dec 16 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO

6 PM EST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain, snow and sleet in

the evening, then freezing rain and sleet with snow likely after

midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Light sleet and freezing rain. Rain likely in the

afternoon. Total sleet accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Ice

accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Near steady temperature

in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of freezing

rain and light sleet in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values

as low as 5 below.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

CTZ009-162200-

Southern Fairfield-

414 AM EST Mon Dec 16 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain, snow, freezing rain with a

slight chance of sleet in the evening, then freezing rain, light

sleet and rain with snow likely after midnight. Snow and sleet

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace.

Lows in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and freezing rain. Light sleet. Total sleet

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Near steady temperature in the mid

30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, a slight

chance of freezing rain and light sleet in the evening, then

mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill

values as low as zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

CTZ006-162200-

Northern New Haven-

414 AM EST Mon Dec 16 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO

6 PM EST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain, snow and sleet in

the evening, then freezing rain, snow and sleet after midnight.

Snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Ice accumulation

around a trace. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Freezing rain and light sleet. Rain likely in the

afternoon. Total sleet accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Ice

accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Near steady temperature

in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain and

light sleet in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

in the evening. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of snow 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as

10 below after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 10 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15. Wind chill values

as low as zero.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

CTZ010-162200-

Southern New Haven-

414 AM EST Mon Dec 16 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain, snow, freezing rain and

sleet in the evening, then snow, rain and light sleet with

freezing rain likely after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation

around an inch. Ice accumulation around a trace. Lows in the

lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and freezing rain. Light sleet. Total sleet

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace.

Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, freezing

rain and light sleet in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 15. Wind chill values as low as 5 below after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

CTZ007-162200-

Northern Middlesex-

414 AM EST Mon Dec 16 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO

6 PM EST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain, snow and sleet in

the evening, then freezing rain, snow and sleet after midnight.

Snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Ice accumulation

around a trace. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Light sleet, freezing rain and rain. Total sleet

accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain and

light sleet in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values

as low as 5 below after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15. Wind chill values

as low as zero.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

CTZ011-162200-

Southern Middlesex-

414 AM EST Mon Dec 16 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain, snow and freezing rain in

the evening, then snow, freezing rain and sleet with rain likely

after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation around an inch. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds

around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Light sleet and freezing rain in the morning. Rain.

Total sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and light

sleet in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in

the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 15. Wind chill values as low as

5 below after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

CTZ008-162200-

Northern New London-

414 AM EST Mon Dec 16 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO

6 PM EST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain, snow and sleet in

the evening, then freezing rain, snow and sleet after midnight.

Snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Ice accumulation

around a trace. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Freezing rain and rain. Light sleet. Total sleet

accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, light sleet

and freezing rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 10 above. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.

Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill

values as low as zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

CTZ012-162200-

Southern New London-

414 AM EST Mon Dec 16 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain, snow, freezing rain and

sleet in the evening, then snow, freezing rain and sleet with

rain likely after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation around an

inch. Ice accumulation around a trace. Lows in the lower 30s.

North winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Light sleet and freezing rain in the morning. Rain.

Total sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the upper

30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as 5 below

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15. Wind chill values

as low as zero.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather