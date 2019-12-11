CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 10, 2019

_____

522 FPUS51 KOKX 110817

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

317 AM EST Wed Dec 11 2019

CTZ005-112115-

Northern Fairfield-

317 AM EST Wed Dec 11 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with snow likely this morning, then mostly sunny

this afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming west this afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs around

40.

$$

Southern Fairfield-

Southern Fairfield-

317 AM EST Wed Dec 11 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with snow this morning, then mostly sunny this

afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 40s.

$$

Northern New Haven-

Northern New Haven-

317 AM EST Wed Dec 11 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with snow likely this morning, then mostly sunny

this afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming west this afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows around 40. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 40.

$$

Southern New Haven-

Southern New Haven-

317 AM EST Wed Dec 11 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with snow this morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of snow this afternoon. Total snow accumulation of

2 to 4 inches. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph this

afternoon. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow after midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 40s.

$$

Northern Middlesex-

Northern Middlesex-

317 AM EST Wed Dec 11 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with snow this morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of snow this afternoon. Total snow accumulation of

2 to 4 inches. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 40s.

$$

Southern Middlesex-

Southern Middlesex-

317 AM EST Wed Dec 11 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with snow this morning, then mostly sunny with a

chance of snow this afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 2 to

4 inches. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 40s.

$$

Northern New London-

Northern New London-

317 AM EST Wed Dec 11 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with snow this morning, then mostly sunny with a

chance of snow this afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 2 to

4 inches. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows around 40. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 40s.

$$

Southern New London-

Southern New London-

317 AM EST Wed Dec 11 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with snow this morning, then mostly sunny with a

chance of snow this afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 2 to

4 inches. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 40s.

$$

_____

