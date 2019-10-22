CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, October 21, 2019

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

317 AM EDT Tue Oct 22 2019

CTZ005-222015-

Northern Fairfield-

317 AM EDT Tue Oct 22 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of drizzle. A slight chance

of light rain this morning, then a chance of light rain this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

CTZ009-222015-

Southern Fairfield-

317 AM EDT Tue Oct 22 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of drizzle. A slight chance

of light rain this morning, then a chance of light rain this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

CTZ006-222015-

Northern New Haven-

317 AM EDT Tue Oct 22 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of drizzle. A slight chance

of light rain this morning, then a chance of light rain this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

CTZ010-222015-

Southern New Haven-

317 AM EDT Tue Oct 22 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of drizzle. A slight chance

of light rain this morning, then a chance of light rain this

afternoon. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

CTZ007-222015-

Northern Middlesex-

317 AM EDT Tue Oct 22 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain or a slight chance of

drizzle this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

CTZ011-222015-

Southern Middlesex-

317 AM EDT Tue Oct 22 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of drizzle. A slight chance

of light rain this morning, then a chance of light rain this

afternoon. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

CTZ008-222015-

Northern New London-

317 AM EDT Tue Oct 22 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain or a slight chance of

drizzle this afternoon. Highs around 60. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with rain likely in the morning, then

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

CTZ012-222015-

Southern New London-

317 AM EDT Tue Oct 22 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain or a slight chance of

drizzle this afternoon. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with rain likely in the morning, then

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

