CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 6, 2019

_____

958 FPUS51 KOKX 070725

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

325 AM EDT Mon Oct 7 2019

CTZ005-072015-

Northern Fairfield-

325 AM EDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers, mainly in the evening. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CTZ009-072015-

Southern Fairfield-

325 AM EDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers, mainly in the evening. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north after midnight.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CTZ006-072015-

Northern New Haven-

325 AM EDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers, mainly in the evening. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CTZ010-072015-

Southern New Haven-

325 AM EDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers, mainly in the evening. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CTZ007-072015-

Northern Middlesex-

325 AM EDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers, mainly in the evening. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north after midnight.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CTZ011-072015-

Southern Middlesex-

325 AM EDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CTZ008-072015-

Northern New London-

325 AM EDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CTZ012-072015-

Southern New London-

325 AM EDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Breezy with highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Breezy

with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather