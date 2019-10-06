CT New York NY Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

312 AM EDT Sun Oct 6 2019

Northern Fairfield-

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool

with lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southern Fairfield-

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph,

increasing to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northern New Haven-

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool

with lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southern New Haven-

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph,

increasing to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northern Middlesex-

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool

with lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southern Middlesex-

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northern New London-

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Not

as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southern New London-

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Not

as cool with lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

