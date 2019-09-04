CT New York NY Zone Forecast
CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 3, 2019
_____
215 FPUS51 KOKX 040806
ZFPOKX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
406 AM EDT Wed Sep 4 2019
CTZ005-042045-
Northern Fairfield-
406 AM EDT Wed Sep 4 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny this morning, then
mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph,
increasing to northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 70.
Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
CTZ009-042045-
Southern Fairfield-
406 AM EDT Wed Sep 4 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Breezy
with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Breezy with lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
CTZ006-042045-
Northern New Haven-
406 AM EDT Wed Sep 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph,
increasing to northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
CTZ010-042045-
Southern New Haven-
406 AM EDT Wed Sep 4 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north after midnight.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph,
increasing to northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Breezy
with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Breezy with lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
CTZ007-042045-
Northern Middlesex-
406 AM EDT Wed Sep 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. South
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north after
midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
CTZ011-042045-
Southern Middlesex-
406 AM EDT Wed Sep 4 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy this morning,
then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north after
midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds
around 5 mph, increasing to northeast 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Breezy with lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
CTZ008-042045-
Northern New London-
406 AM EDT Wed Sep 4 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy this morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest
after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Breezy with lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
CTZ012-042045-
Southern New London-
406 AM EDT Wed Sep 4 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy this morning,
then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60. West winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds
around 5 mph, increasing to northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Breezy
with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Windy with lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather