CT Forecast for Monday, November 14, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Bridgeport;Mostly sunny;47;27;NNW;9;41%;4%;2 Chester;Mostly sunny, chilly;47;25;NNW;9;41%;4%;2 Danbury;Mostly sunny;46;22;NNW;8;41%;3%;2 Groton;Mostly sunny;47;26;NNW;10;45%;4%;2 Hartford;Mostly sunny;47;25;NW;10;39%;4%;2 Meriden;Mostly sunny;47;23;NW;9;39%;4%;2 New Haven;Mostly sunny;48;28;NNW;9;43%;4%;2 Oxford;Mostly sunny;43;24;NNW;8;43%;3%;2 Willimantic;Plenty of sun;46;22;NW;10;41%;4%;2 Windsor Locks;Breezy in the a.m.;47;23;WNW;11;40%;3%;2 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather