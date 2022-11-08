CT Forecast for Thursday, November 10, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Bridgeport;Mostly sunny;53;38;SSW;6;44%;1%;3 Chester;Mostly sunny;54;38;SSW;5;42%;1%;3 Danbury;Mostly sunny;54;33;SSW;6;41%;0%;3 Groton;Mostly sunny;52;40;SSW;6;50%;1%;3 Hartford;Mostly sunny;54;36;SSW;5;41%;1%;3 Meriden;Mostly sunny;54;33;SSW;5;42%;1%;3 New Haven;Mostly sunny;53;40;SSW;6;43%;1%;3 Oxford;Mostly sunny;53;35;SW;6;39%;0%;3 Willimantic;Mostly sunny;54;34;SW;5;41%;1%;3 Windsor Locks;Mostly sunny;54;34;SSW;5;41%;0%;3 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather