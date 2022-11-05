CT Forecast for Monday, November 7, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy, warm;73;62;SSW;9;71%;30%;1 Chester;Variable cloudiness;72;62;SSW;8;69%;69%;1 Danbury;Mostly cloudy, warm;73;63;S;9;67%;73%;1 Groton;More clouds than sun;70;62;SSW;10;84%;43%;2 Hartford;Variable cloudiness;75;63;S;10;66%;72%;1 Meriden;More clouds than sun;73;62;S;9;68%;69%;1 New Haven;Variable clouds;71;63;SSW;9;72%;57%;1 Oxford;More clouds than sun;72;62;SSW;8;70%;44%;1 Willimantic;Variable cloudiness;75;62;SSW;10;67%;69%;1 Windsor Locks;Variable cloudiness;75;63;S;11;66%;70%;1 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather