CT Forecast for Monday, November 7, 2022

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy, warm;73;62;SSW;9;71%;30%;1

Chester;Variable cloudiness;72;62;SSW;8;69%;69%;1

Danbury;Mostly cloudy, warm;73;63;S;9;67%;73%;1

Groton;More clouds than sun;70;62;SSW;10;84%;43%;2

Hartford;Variable cloudiness;75;63;S;10;66%;72%;1

Meriden;More clouds than sun;73;62;S;9;68%;69%;1

New Haven;Variable clouds;71;63;SSW;9;72%;57%;1

Oxford;More clouds than sun;72;62;SSW;8;70%;44%;1

Willimantic;Variable cloudiness;75;62;SSW;10;67%;69%;1

Windsor Locks;Variable cloudiness;75;63;S;11;66%;70%;1

