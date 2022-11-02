CT Forecast for Friday, November 4, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Bridgeport;Abundant sunshine;65;47;SSW;6;63%;4%;3 Chester;Sunny and pleasant;65;47;SSW;5;65%;4%;3 Danbury;Sunshine and mild;67;43;SSW;6;62%;4%;3 Groton;Sunny and pleasant;63;47;SW;6;73%;4%;3 Hartford;Sunny and pleasant;66;45;S;6;64%;5%;3 Meriden;Sunny and pleasant;66;43;S;5;64%;4%;3 New Haven;Sunny and pleasant;65;48;SSW;6;67%;4%;3 Oxford;Sunny and mild;65;45;SW;5;62%;3%;3 Willimantic;Sunny and nice;65;41;SSW;5;65%;5%;3 Windsor Locks;Sunny and mild;66;43;S;7;65%;4%;3 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather