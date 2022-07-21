CT Forecast for Saturday, July 23, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Bridgeport;Sunny and hot;91;71;WSW;8;53%;15%;10 Chester;Mostly sunny and hot;93;72;SW;7;48%;18%;10 Danbury;Mostly sunny and hot;93;69;WSW;6;49%;18%;10 Groton;Mostly sunny, warm;89;70;SW;9;59%;12%;10 Hartford;Mostly sunny and hot;95;72;SSW;8;46%;21%;10 Meriden;Mostly sunny and hot;93;70;SW;7;47%;19%;10 New Haven;Mostly sunny and hot;91;74;S;8;53%;15%;10 Oxford;Mostly sunny and hot;90;67;W;6;55%;19%;10 Willimantic;Mostly sunny and hot;92;67;SW;8;50%;17%;10 Windsor Locks;Mostly sunny and hot;94;69;SW;9;46%;24%;10 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather