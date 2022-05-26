Skip to main content
Weather

CT Forecast

CT Forecast for Saturday, May 28, 2022

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;A p.m. t-storm;76;65;S;8;76%;99%;3

Chester;A t-storm around;74;65;S;7;76%;100%;3

Danbury;Couple of t-storms;77;65;S;9;76%;97%;3

Groton;A shower and t-storm;70;63;S;8;83%;100%;3

Hartford;Couple of t-storms;78;65;S;10;71%;94%;2

Meriden;Couple of t-storms;77;65;S;8;72%;98%;3

New Haven;A p.m. t-storm;73;66;SSE;7;77%;99%;3

Oxford;A p.m. t-storm;74;63;S;10;84%;99%;3

Willimantic;A t-storm around;76;66;S;9;74%;99%;3

Windsor Locks;Couple of t-storms;78;66;S;10;72%;99%;3

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather

Written By