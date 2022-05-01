CT Forecast for Tuesday, May 3, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Bridgeport;A couple of showers;54;50;N;8;75%;93%;2 Chester;Cooler, p.m. showers;55;49;NNE;6;74%;100%;2 Danbury;A couple of showers;56;48;NE;6;71%;92%;2 Groton;Cooler, p.m. showers;55;49;NNE;9;74%;100%;2 Hartford;Showers around;56;50;NNE;5;69%;96%;2 Meriden;Showers around;55;50;NNE;6;69%;98%;2 New Haven;Cooler, p.m. showers;54;51;N;7;78%;100%;2 Oxford;A few showers;53;46;NE;7;80%;93%;2 Willimantic;Cooler, p.m. showers;55;47;NE;5;70%;100%;2 Windsor Locks;Showers around;56;49;NNE;5;67%;96%;2 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather