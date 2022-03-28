CT Forecast for Wednesday, March 30, 2022

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;Sunny, but cold;43;26;NW;12;30%;1%;5

Chester;Sunny, but cold;41;26;WNW;13;31%;1%;5

Danbury;Breezy in the p.m.;40;22;NW;13;32%;0%;5

Groton;Sunny, but cold;40;26;NW;14;34%;1%;5

Hartford;Sunny, but cold;40;26;NW;13;32%;1%;5

Meriden;Sunny, but cold;40;24;NW;13;31%;1%;5

New Haven;Sunny, not as cold;42;27;NW;13;31%;1%;5

Oxford;Sunny and cold;37;21;NW;14;36%;0%;5

Willimantic;Sunny, but cold;38;24;NW;13;32%;1%;5

Windsor Locks;Sunny and breezy;40;24;NW;15;31%;0%;5

