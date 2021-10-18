CT Forecast for Wednesday, October 20, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Bridgeport;Sunny and breezy;65;55;W;14;47%;2%;3 Chester;Sunny and breezy;63;52;W;14;50%;2%;3 Danbury;Mostly sunny, breezy;63;52;W;14;54%;2%;3 Groton;Sunny and breezy;62;52;W;15;57%;2%;3 Hartford;Mostly sunny, breezy;64;51;WSW;13;50%;2%;3 Meriden;Mostly sunny, breezy;63;50;WSW;14;48%;2%;3 New Haven;Sunny and breezy;65;56;WSW;15;49%;2%;3 Oxford;Mostly sunny, breezy;60;50;W;14;61%;1%;3 Willimantic;Mostly sunny, breezy;61;49;WSW;14;55%;2%;3 Windsor Locks;Mostly sunny, breezy;63;52;WSW;14;48%;0%;3 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather