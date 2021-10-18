Skip to main content
CT Forecast for Wednesday, October 20, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;Sunny and breezy;65;55;W;14;47%;2%;3

Chester;Sunny and breezy;63;52;W;14;50%;2%;3

Danbury;Mostly sunny, breezy;63;52;W;14;54%;2%;3

Groton;Sunny and breezy;62;52;W;15;57%;2%;3

Hartford;Mostly sunny, breezy;64;51;WSW;13;50%;2%;3

Meriden;Mostly sunny, breezy;63;50;WSW;14;48%;2%;3

New Haven;Sunny and breezy;65;56;WSW;15;49%;2%;3

Oxford;Mostly sunny, breezy;60;50;W;14;61%;1%;3

Willimantic;Mostly sunny, breezy;61;49;WSW;14;55%;2%;3

Windsor Locks;Mostly sunny, breezy;63;52;WSW;14;48%;0%;3

