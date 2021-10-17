CT Forecast for Tuesday, October 19, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Bridgeport;Showers around;59;45;NW;15;54%;60%;3 Chester;Partly sunny, breezy;59;43;NW;15;52%;22%;3 Danbury;A shower in the p.m.;57;41;WNW;15;61%;55%;3 Groton;Partly sunny, breezy;59;42;NW;15;57%;16%;3 Hartford;Partly sunny, breezy;59;43;WNW;15;54%;17%;3 Meriden;Partly sunny, breezy;58;42;WNW;14;56%;22%;3 New Haven;Partly sunny, breezy;60;46;NW;16;53%;25%;3 Oxford;Partly sunny, breezy;55;39;WNW;15;66%;25%;3 Willimantic;Partly sunny, breezy;57;40;WNW;14;57%;11%;3 Windsor Locks;Partly sunny, breezy;59;42;WNW;15;53%;16%;3 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather