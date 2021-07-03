CT Forecast for Monday, July 5, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Bridgeport;Showers around;76;62;SSE;6;62%;84%;5 Chester;A couple of showers;74;61;SSE;5;63%;73%;4 Danbury;Showers around;75;61;N;4;70%;86%;5 Groton;A couple of showers;71;59;SE;6;69%;71%;4 Hartford;A couple of showers;75;60;ESE;4;66%;78%;4 Meriden;A couple of showers;74;59;SE;4;63%;71%;5 New Haven;A couple of showers;75;64;S;6;63%;86%;5 Oxford;A couple of showers;71;58;WNW;4;85%;83%;5 Willimantic;A couple of showers;71;56;E;5;70%;72%;3 Windsor Locks;A couple of showers;74;59;E;4;63%;82%;4 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather