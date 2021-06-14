CT Forecast for Wednesday, June 16, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;A morning shower;78;62;NW;6;70%;62%;5

Chester;A couple of showers;77;60;NW;5;74%;72%;5

Danbury;A shower in the a.m.;77;58;NNW;5;71%;61%;5

Groton;A shower;72;59;WNW;7;86%;66%;5

Hartford;Occasional rain;77;58;WNW;5;72%;69%;4

Meriden;Warmer with a shower;79;58;WNW;5;69%;62%;5

New Haven;A shower in the a.m.;77;61;WNW;6;77%;63%;5

Oxford;Warmer with a shower;75;57;NW;5;81%;60%;5

Willimantic;A couple of showers;75;56;WNW;5;78%;78%;5

Windsor Locks;A little rain;77;58;WNW;5;71%;70%;3

_____

