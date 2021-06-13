CT Forecast for Tuesday, June 15, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;A t-storm around;71;64;S;7;79%;91%;4

Chester;Showers, not as warm;69;62;SSW;6;83%;81%;3

Danbury;A stray p.m. t-storm;71;61;S;7;82%;93%;3

Groton;A few showers;67;60;SSW;15;89%;87%;4

Hartford;Rain tapering off;70;61;SSE;7;81%;80%;3

Meriden;A couple of showers;70;61;S;7;82%;80%;3

New Haven;Showers, not as warm;70;64;SSE;7;83%;86%;3

Oxford;A p.m. t-storm;68;59;ENE;7;94%;84%;3

Willimantic;Rain tapering off;68;60;S;15;84%;80%;3

Windsor Locks;A little a.m. rain;70;60;S;8;84%;79%;3

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather