CT Forecast for Wednesday, May 19, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;Breezy in the p.m.;78;57;WNW;11;44%;5%;10

Chester;Breezy in the p.m.;78;57;WNW;11;44%;7%;10

Danbury;Breezy in the p.m.;78;53;WNW;10;40%;6%;10

Groton;Breezy in the p.m.;74;55;W;11;54%;13%;10

Hartford;Breezy in the p.m.;80;56;W;10;42%;9%;9

Meriden;Breezy in the p.m.;80;55;WNW;10;42%;8%;10

New Haven;Breezy in the p.m.;77;56;WNW;10;48%;7%;10

Oxford;Breezy in the p.m.;74;55;WNW;10;44%;5%;10

Willimantic;Breezy in the p.m.;79;56;WNW;10;45%;12%;10

Windsor Locks;Breezy in the p.m.;80;56;WNW;10;41%;8%;8

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather