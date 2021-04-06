CT Forecast for Thursday, April 8, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Bridgeport;Mostly sunny;68;43;ESE;6;45%;3%;6 Chester;Partly sunny, mild;66;43;E;6;46%;1%;6 Danbury;Mild with sunshine;69;43;SE;6;45%;2%;6 Groton;More sun than clouds;60;42;NE;7;56%;1%;6 Hartford;Partly sunny, mild;69;45;ESE;7;44%;1%;6 Meriden;Turning out cloudy;69;43;SE;7;43%;2%;6 New Haven;Partly sunny;65;43;ESE;6;49%;2%;6 Oxford;Mostly sunny, mild;66;42;SE;7;55%;1%;6 Willimantic;Increasing clouds;66;43;ENE;7;48%;1%;6 Windsor Locks;Partly sunny, mild;69;45;ESE;8;42%;0%;6 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather