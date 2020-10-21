CT Forecast for Friday, October 23, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;Partly sunny;73;57;ENE;5;71%;31%;3

Chester;Sun and clouds, warm;73;54;ENE;4;69%;12%;3

Danbury;Partial sunshine;74;52;ESE;2;76%;11%;3

Groton;Mild with some sun;72;54;ENE;4;78%;12%;3

Hartford;Partly sunny, warm;74;57;NE;5;67%;12%;3

Meriden;Partly sunny, warm;74;55;NE;4;70%;12%;3

New Haven;Partly sunny, warm;72;58;ENE;5;73%;31%;3

Oxford;Partly sunny, warm;71;53;E;3;81%;10%;3

Willimantic;Clouds and sun, warm;74;51;E;5;70%;12%;3

Windsor Locks;Partly sunny, warm;74;56;NNE;5;66%;30%;3

_____

