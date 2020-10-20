https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-15660218.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Thursday, October 22, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Rain and drizzle;71;60;SSW;7;85%;54%;2
Chester;A passing shower;71;59;SSW;6;84%;56%;2
Danbury;Partly sunny;71;56;SW;6;86%;27%;2
Groton;A passing shower;70;60;SSW;7;95%;56%;2
Hartford;A passing shower;72;57;S;7;80%;57%;2
Meriden;Some sun, a shower;72;57;SSW;6;87%;56%;2
New Haven;Rain and drizzle;72;60;SSW;6;86%;54%;2
Oxford;Some sun, a shower;70;56;SSW;7;91%;48%;2
Willimantic;A shower in places;71;57;SSW;6;85%;44%;2
Windsor Locks;Partly sunny;72;57;SSW;7;81%;29%;2
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
