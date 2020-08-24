https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-15509558.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Wednesday, August 26, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;A t-storm around;88;63;NNW;8;63%;44%;6
Chester;A t-storm around;89;61;NW;6;59%;71%;6
Danbury;A t-storm around;86;58;NW;9;65%;71%;6
Groton;A t-storm around;86;63;NW;8;69%;48%;6
Hartford;A t-storm around;90;61;NW;7;60%;45%;6
Meriden;A t-storm around;90;59;NW;7;59%;71%;6
New Haven;A t-storm around;88;65;NNW;7;64%;45%;6
Oxford;A t-storm around;86;59;NW;8;69%;44%;6
Willimantic;A t-storm around;88;57;NW;7;61%;71%;7
Windsor Locks;A t-storm around;90;59;NW;7;61%;44%;6
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
