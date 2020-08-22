https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-15506906.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Monday, August 24, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;A p.m. t-storm;85;69;SW;7;68%;58%;7
Chester;A p.m. t-storm;86;69;SW;6;65%;56%;7
Danbury;A p.m. t-storm;87;66;SSW;6;67%;57%;7
Groton;A p.m. t-storm;82;69;SW;6;77%;57%;6
Hartford;A p.m. t-storm;91;69;SSW;6;59%;53%;7
Meriden;A p.m. t-storm;89;68;SSW;6;63%;55%;6
New Haven;A p.m. t-storm;85;70;SSW;7;70%;58%;6
Oxford;A p.m. t-storm;86;66;SSW;5;70%;55%;7
Willimantic;A p.m. t-storm;88;66;SSW;6;64%;53%;7
Windsor Locks;A p.m. t-storm;92;68;SSW;6;58%;52%;7
_____
