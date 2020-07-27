https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-15436045.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Wednesday, July 29, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;A heavy p.m. t-storm;92;72;NW;8;66%;73%;9
Chester;A heavy p.m. t-storm;93;71;W;6;63%;80%;9
Danbury;A heavy p.m. t-storm;89;67;WSW;7;66%;73%;9
Groton;A heavy p.m. t-storm;89;71;W;8;70%;84%;9
Hartford;A heavy p.m. t-storm;95;70;NW;7;60%;77%;9
Meriden;A heavy p.m. t-storm;92;69;W;6;64%;73%;9
New Haven;A heavy p.m. t-storm;92;71;NW;7;66%;76%;9
Oxford;A heavy p.m. t-storm;90;68;NNE;8;68%;73%;9
Willimantic;A heavy p.m. t-storm;92;67;W;6;66%;81%;9
Windsor Locks;A heavy p.m. t-storm;95;69;NW;7;61%;66%;9
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
