CT Forecast for Saturday, July 25, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;Thundershower;86;69;NW;5;65%;60%;9

Chester;Thundershower;87;68;SSE;5;65%;58%;9

Danbury;Thundershower;85;63;SSE;6;65%;59%;9

Groton;Thundershower;84;68;SE;6;73%;59%;8

Hartford;A t-storm around;89;68;SSE;5;60%;42%;9

Meriden;Thundershower;88;67;SSW;5;62%;58%;9

New Haven;Thundershower;85;70;S;6;70%;59%;8

Oxford;Thundershower;84;65;SSE;5;71%;58%;9

Willimantic;Thundershower;86;65;SE;5;67%;56%;9

Windsor Locks;Humid with some sun;88;68;E;5;61%;6%;9

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather