CT Forecast for Friday, July 24, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;A strong t-storm;88;73;SW;7;73%;62%;6

Chester;A strong t-storm;88;72;SSW;6;71%;66%;6

Danbury;A strong t-storm;86;70;W;7;76%;65%;6

Groton;A strong t-storm;86;72;SSW;7;78%;69%;6

Hartford;A strong t-storm;90;71;SSW;6;65%;60%;6

Meriden;A strong t-storm;89;71;SW;6;71%;59%;6

New Haven;A strong t-storm;87;74;SSW;7;74%;67%;6

Oxford;A strong t-storm;85;69;W;7;81%;60%;6

Willimantic;A strong t-storm;87;70;SW;6;74%;60%;6

Windsor Locks;A strong t-storm;88;70;SSW;7;69%;69%;6

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather