CT Forecast for Wednesday, July 15, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;Partly sunny, humid;84;64;NE;7;57%;30%;10

Chester;A t-storm in spots;84;63;NE;6;62%;47%;10

Danbury;Partly sunny;81;61;NNW;7;61%;27%;10

Groton;A t-storm in spots;83;63;NE;7;67%;52%;10

Hartford;A t-storm in spots;85;63;NE;7;61%;50%;9

Meriden;A t-storm in spots;85;61;NE;6;58%;47%;10

New Haven;Partly sunny, humid;84;65;NNE;7;59%;32%;10

Oxford;Partly sunny, humid;81;62;NNW;7;65%;32%;10

Willimantic;A t-storm in spots;82;60;NE;6;69%;53%;9

Windsor Locks;A t-storm in spots;84;61;NE;7;61%;51%;10

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather