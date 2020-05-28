https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-15299662.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Saturday, May 30, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Couple of t-storms;71;62;S;7;92%;83%;4
Chester;A t-storm in spots;69;62;S;7;93%;75%;2
Danbury;Some sun, a t-storm;76;65;SSW;9;83%;80%;4
Groton;Cloudy with a shower;66;60;S;7;99%;80%;2
Hartford;Couple of t-storms;75;65;S;8;82%;84%;3
Meriden;Couple of t-storms;72;63;S;7;85%;82%;2
New Haven;Cloudy, a t-storm;69;62;S;7;94%;81%;3
Oxford;Cloudy, a t-storm;74;65;SSW;9;88%;80%;2
Willimantic;A passing shower;71;63;S;7;87%;80%;2
Windsor Locks;Couple of t-storms;77;66;S;8;81%;84%;3
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
