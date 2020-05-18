https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-15277092.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Wednesday, May 20, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Partly sunny;66;46;ENE;14;44%;3%;10
Chester;Clouds and sun;66;44;NE;12;41%;2%;10
Danbury;Clouds and sun;65;43;ENE;15;39%;2%;10
Groton;Partly sunny, breezy;65;44;NE;14;45%;2%;10
Hartford;Clouds and sunshine;67;44;NE;14;40%;2%;10
Meriden;Sun and clouds;67;43;NE;12;39%;2%;10
New Haven;Partly sunny;66;46;NE;14;43%;3%;10
Oxford;Winds subsiding;64;43;ENE;15;42%;1%;10
Willimantic;Sunny intervals;64;42;NE;13;43%;2%;10
Windsor Locks;Clouds and sun;67;44;NE;15;40%;1%;8
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
View Comments