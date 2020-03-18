https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-15139458.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Friday, March 20, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;A little a.m. rain;50;43;NNE;12;73%;91%;2
Chester;Rain tapering off;49;42;NNE;9;73%;91%;1
Danbury;A little a.m. rain;51;43;ENE;7;79%;86%;1
Groton;Rain tapering off;50;43;NNW;11;75%;92%;1
Hartford;Rain tapering off;49;43;N;7;74%;91%;1
Meriden;Rain tapering off;49;42;N;7;69%;91%;1
New Haven;Morning rain, cloudy;50;43;NNW;10;72%;86%;1
Oxford;A little a.m. rain;49;43;NE;10;85%;88%;1
Willimantic;Rain tapering off;49;41;NNE;7;70%;91%;1
Windsor Locks;Rain tapering off;48;42;N;6;72%;92%;1
