https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-15131030.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Monday, March 16, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Mostly sunny;48;27;NNE;8;32%;1%;5
Chester;Mostly sunny;48;24;NNE;7;32%;1%;5
Danbury;Mostly sunny;47;23;NNE;8;36%;0%;5
Groton;Mostly sunny;48;26;NE;7;34%;1%;5
Hartford;Mostly sunny;50;24;NNE;7;31%;1%;4
Meriden;Mostly sunny;50;23;NNE;7;31%;1%;4
New Haven;Mostly sunny;49;27;NNE;7;33%;1%;5
Oxford;Mostly sunny;47;23;NNE;8;39%;0%;5
Willimantic;Mostly sunny;48;21;NNE;8;32%;1%;4
Windsor Locks;Mostly sunny;49;23;NNE;8;31%;0%;4
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
View Comments