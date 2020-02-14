https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-15055925.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Saturday, February 15, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Mostly sunny, cold;30;26;SW;6;38%;7%;3
Chester;Mostly sunny, cold;30;25;SSW;6;36%;9%;3
Danbury;Mostly sunny, cold;30;21;SSW;4;41%;5%;3
Groton;Mostly sunny, cold;29;26;SW;6;42%;7%;3
Hartford;Mostly sunny, cold;31;24;SSW;6;35%;11%;3
Meriden;Mostly sunny, cold;30;22;SSW;6;36%;9%;3
New Haven;Mostly sunny, cold;30;27;SW;7;39%;7%;3
Oxford;Mostly sunny, cold;28;23;SW;5;44%;8%;3
Willimantic;Mostly sunny, cold;30;21;SSW;5;36%;9%;3
Windsor Locks;Mostly sunny, cold;30;23;SSW;5;34%;11%;3
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
