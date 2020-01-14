CT Forecast for Wednesday, January 15, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;Partly sunny, mild;49;36;S;5;57%;58%;2

Chester;Partly sunny, mild;48;35;S;6;56%;59%;2

Danbury;Partly sunny, mild;49;36;SE;4;68%;57%;2

Groton;Partly sunny, mild;48;35;S;6;66%;63%;2

Hartford;Partly sunny, mild;49;34;S;6;55%;57%;2

Meriden;Partly sunny, mild;49;32;S;5;52%;58%;2

New Haven;Partly sunny, mild;48;36;S;6;59%;59%;2

Oxford;Partly sunny, mild;48;36;E;5;74%;57%;2

Willimantic;Partly sunny, mild;48;31;S;5;54%;61%;2

Windsor Locks;Partly sunny, mild;48;33;S;6;53%;59%;2

