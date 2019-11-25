https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-14860191.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Tuesday, November 26, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Mostly sunny;54;39;WNW;6;71%;7%;2
Chester;Mostly sunny;55;38;WNW;6;68%;8%;2
Danbury;Mostly sunny;53;37;NW;5;71%;5%;2
Groton;Mostly sunny;56;40;WNW;7;76%;8%;2
Hartford;Mostly sunny;56;36;W;6;69%;8%;2
Meriden;Mostly sunny;55;36;NW;6;69%;8%;2
New Haven;Mostly sunny;54;40;WNW;6;72%;8%;2
Oxford;Mostly sunny;53;37;NNW;6;73%;5%;2
Willimantic;Mostly sunny;56;35;WNW;7;67%;8%;2
Windsor Locks;Mostly sunny;55;36;W;6;67%;5%;2
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather
