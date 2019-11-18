CT Forecast for Tuesday, November 19, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;A morning shower;49;33;NNW;5;73%;43%;1

Chester;A morning shower;48;32;NNW;5;74%;44%;1

Danbury;A morning shower;47;30;N;4;71%;42%;1

Groton;Mostly cloudy;49;32;NNW;5;79%;51%;1

Hartford;A morning shower;48;31;NW;4;74%;44%;1

Meriden;A morning shower;48;32;NW;4;76%;43%;1

New Haven;Mainly cloudy;50;35;NNW;5;72%;24%;1

Oxford;A morning shower;46;30;NNW;5;77%;42%;1

Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;47;29;NW;4;82%;30%;1

Windsor Locks;A morning shower;48;31;NNW;5;74%;47%;1

