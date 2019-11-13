CT Forecast for Thursday, November 14, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;Turning cloudy;45;30;WSW;7;51%;6%;2

Chester;Turning cloudy;43;31;SW;5;54%;7%;1

Danbury;Mostly cloudy, cold;43;25;WSW;5;54%;5%;2

Groton;Partly sunny;46;35;SW;6;60%;23%;1

Hartford;Mostly cloudy, cold;41;26;SSW;5;56%;6%;1

Meriden;Rather cloudy, cold;42;27;SW;5;57%;7%;2

New Haven;Becoming cloudy;46;32;WSW;7;54%;9%;1

Oxford;Mostly cloudy, cold;42;27;WSW;6;57%;5%;2

Willimantic;Mostly cloudy, cold;41;27;SW;4;59%;13%;1

Windsor Locks;Mostly cloudy, cold;41;27;SSW;5;52%;4%;1

