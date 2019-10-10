https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-14505971.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Saturday, October 12, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Cloudy and breezy;57;51;NNE;14;73%;44%;1
Chester;A touch of rain;57;52;NNE;10;74%;61%;1
Danbury;Occasional rain;57;47;NNE;14;76%;62%;1
Groton;A little a.m. rain;59;53;NE;14;73%;66%;1
Hartford;Cloudy;56;51;NNE;11;73%;36%;1
Meriden;Cloudy;56;50;NNE;10;76%;36%;1
New Haven;A little rain;58;52;NNE;14;76%;63%;1
Oxford;Cloudy and breezy;56;47;NNE;16;83%;34%;1
Willimantic;Cloudy and breezy;56;50;NE;14;75%;39%;1
Windsor Locks;A little p.m. rain;55;50;NNE;14;73%;59%;1
_____
