CT Forecast for Wednesday, September 18, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;Mostly sunny;73;54;E;6;51%;1%;5

Chester;Mostly sunny, nice;73;51;E;6;50%;1%;5

Danbury;Mostly sunny, nice;72;47;NE;7;56%;0%;5

Groton;Mostly sunny, nice;73;53;ENE;7;54%;1%;5

Hartford;Mostly sunny, nice;73;51;ESE;6;53%;1%;5

Meriden;Mostly sunny;74;49;ESE;6;51%;1%;5

New Haven;Mostly sunny;74;55;ESE;7;51%;1%;5

Oxford;Mostly sunny;71;47;ENE;7;59%;0%;5

Willimantic;Mostly sunny;71;49;E;6;55%;1%;5

Windsor Locks;Mostly sunny, nice;73;49;ENE;6;53%;0%;5

