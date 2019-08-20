https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-14362676.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Thursday, August 22, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;A heavy p.m. t-storm;83;72;S;7;81%;73%;5
Chester;A shower or t-storm;82;72;S;5;81%;74%;5
Danbury;Showers and t-storms;82;70;WSW;7;83%;83%;3
Groton;A shower or t-storm;81;73;SSE;6;88%;73%;5
Hartford;Rain and a t-storm;83;71;S;6;81%;80%;3
Meriden;A shower or t-storm;83;71;S;5;80%;74%;5
New Haven;A heavy p.m. t-storm;83;73;S;6;82%;73%;5
Oxford;Showers and t-storms;80;70;WSW;7;88%;80%;3
Willimantic;A shower or t-storm;82;71;S;6;78%;73%;5
Windsor Locks;Showers and t-storms;83;71;S;6;81%;80%;4
