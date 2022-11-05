Skip to main content
CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 PM EDT Saturday, November 5, 2022

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;74;SSW;5;70%

Chester;Sunny;73;SSW;8;68%

Danbury;Mostly sunny;76;SSW;15;53%

Groton;Partly sunny;71;SW;6;72%

Hartford;Partly sunny;76;SSW;6;65%

Meriden;Sunny;74;SSW;5;68%

New Haven;Partly sunny;76;S;5;76%

Oxford;Partly sunny;73;SW;13;65%

Willimantic;Partly sunny;74;SW;14;63%

Windsor Locks;Mostly cloudy;75;SSW;6;64%

_____

