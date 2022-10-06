CT Current Conditions as of 04:00 AM EDT Thursday, October 6, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Bridgeport;Partly cloudy;56;NNW;1;94% Chester;Partly cloudy;57;Calm;0;100% Danbury;Showers;54;Calm;0;93% Groton;Mostly cloudy;57;NNW;2;94% Hartford;Partly cloudy;55;N;1;97% Meriden;Mostly clear;59;N;1;97% New Haven;Partly cloudy;59;N;2;98% Oxford;Clear;54;Calm;0;100% Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;57;S;3;100% Windsor Locks;Clear;56;N;2;98% _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather