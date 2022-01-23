CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Sunday, January 23, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Bridgeport;Partly cloudy;22;SW;8;53% Chester;Clear;21;SW;6;79% Danbury;Partly cloudy;12;SSW;3;73% Groton;Partly cloudy;29;SW;15;68% Hartford;Mostly clear;19;S;5;76% Meriden;Partly cloudy;14;Calm;0;84% New Haven;Partly cloudy;30;WSW;9;51% Oxford;Partly cloudy;17;SW;6;83% Willimantic;Partly cloudy;12;Calm;0;84% Windsor Locks;Partly cloudy;18;S;3;73% _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather