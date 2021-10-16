CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 PM EDT Saturday, October 16, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Bridgeport;Partly sunny;74;S;6;71% Chester;Mostly cloudy;73;N;13;77% Danbury;Sunny;73;S;13;65% Groton;Mostly cloudy;72;S;8;90% Hartford;Mostly cloudy;74;S;6;63% Meriden;Mostly cloudy;75;S;6;69% New Haven;Partly sunny;74;S;7;69% Oxford;Mostly cloudy;70;S;12;78% Willimantic;Cloudy;73;S;15;65% Windsor Locks;Partly sunny;74;S;6;66% _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather