CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 PM EST Tuesday, January 12, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Bridgeport;Partly sunny;40;NW;2;57% Chester;Mostly cloudy;41;NNE;8;48% Danbury;Cloudy;38;N;7;59% Groton;Mostly sunny;43;NW;16;45% Hartford;Cloudy;40;NW;13;48% Meriden;Mostly cloudy;40;N;6;48% New Haven;Flurries;39;WSW;7;61% Oxford;Cloudy;38;NNW;9;59% Willimantic;Cloudy;38;NNW;14;50% Windsor Locks;Cloudy;38;NW;7;52% _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather