Weather

CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 PM EST Tuesday, January 12, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Partly sunny;40;NW;2;57%

Chester;Mostly cloudy;41;NNE;8;48%

Danbury;Cloudy;38;N;7;59%

Groton;Mostly sunny;43;NW;16;45%

Hartford;Cloudy;40;NW;13;48%

Meriden;Mostly cloudy;40;N;6;48%

New Haven;Flurries;39;WSW;7;61%

Oxford;Cloudy;38;NNW;9;59%

Willimantic;Cloudy;38;NNW;14;50%

Windsor Locks;Cloudy;38;NW;7;52%

