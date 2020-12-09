CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EST Wednesday, December 9, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Cloudy;26;WNW;1;74%

Chester;Partly cloudy;21;Calm;0;85%

Danbury;Cloudy;19;WSW;3;87%

Groton;Clear;26;W;6;77%

Hartford;Mostly cloudy;26;S;3;71%

Meriden;Cloudy;19;Calm;0;84%

New Haven;Mostly cloudy;30;W;7;71%

Oxford;Cloudy;20;Calm;0;91%

Willimantic;Clear;24;Calm;0;80%

Windsor Locks;Cloudy;22;S;6;81%

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather